Weather watch: Nine roads in Rakiraki closed

Update: 1:42PM NINE roads in Rakiraki are under water and closed to all traffic.
The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) confirmed In a situation report this morning the roads closed are:
- Narara Road,
- Korotale Road,
- Vatukacevaceva
Road,
- Lau Road,
- Nausori Road,
- Nasau Road,
- Nailuva Road,
- Katudrau Road
- and
Waimari Road.
In the Central Division, the Colata
Cocoa Road in Korovou and Vatulili Road in Naqali remains closed.
The Dawakoto Road in Rewa has been
opened to traffic.
FRA has advised members of the
public to refrain from driving into flooded waterways of unknown depth and
current
.