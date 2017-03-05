Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Sunday 5 March

Weather watch: Nine roads in Rakiraki closed

SHAYAL DEVI
Sunday, March 05, 2017

Update: 1:42PM NINE roads in Rakiraki are under water and closed to all traffic.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) confirmed In a situation report this morning the roads closed are:

  • Narara Road,
  • Korotale Road,
  • Vatukacevaceva Road,
  • Lau Road,
  • Nausori Road,
  • Nasau Road,
  •  Nailuva Road,
  • Katudrau Road
  • and Waimari Road.

In the Central Division, the Colata Cocoa Road in Korovou and Vatulili Road in Naqali remains closed.

The Dawakoto Road in Rewa has been opened to traffic.

FRA has advised members of the public to refrain from driving into flooded waterways of unknown depth and current

