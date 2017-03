/ Front page / News

Update: 1:19PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team will meet Canada in the third cup quarter final of the Las Vegas 7s 2017 this afternoon.

Canada was the runner-up from Pool A and Fiji topped Pool D after defeating Australia 24-17 in their last pool match this morning.

Fiji will meet Canada at 5pm Fiji time.

In other quarters, South Africa will meet Australia at 4.16, Argentina will take on USA at 4.38pm while New Zealand will take on England 5.22pm.