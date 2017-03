/ Front page / News

Update: 1:14PM THERE is great potential to foster partnerships between the private sector in Fiji and South Africa, says South Africa High Commission charge d'affaires Velelo Kwepile.

Speaking at a trade seminar in Nadi yesterday, Mr Kwepile said the purpose of the meeting was to look for ways to promote business contact and exchanges between the two countries.

The high commission co-hosted the seminar with the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.