By Elenoa Baselala in Las Vegas, Nevada Sunday, March 05, 2017

Update: 1:07PM THE TFL Fijiana will play Russia for fifth spot in the USA leg of the World Rugby Women's Sevens series at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Both sides have 20 points each in the series points table.

However, Fiji is in fourth place having a better points advantage.

Fiji earlier lost 7-22 to Australia in the cup quarterfinal but bounced back to beat France 15-12 in the fifth place semi final.

They will place in cold and windy conditions.