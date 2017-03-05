Fiji Time: 6:32 PM on Sunday 5 March

Flood warning for Rakiraki

SHAYAL DEVI
Sunday, March 05, 2017

Update: 11:38AM A FLOOD warning is in place for Rakiraki and areas adjacent to the town as heavy rain continues across the Western Division.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remained slow moving over Fiji.

The system, which is expected to affect the group until Monday, has brought about occasional rain and few thunderstorms over most places.

The weather office has advised members of the public to take heed of advisories as localised heavy falls can lead to flash flooding.








