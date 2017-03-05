Flood warning for Rakiraki

Update: 11:38AM A FLOOD warning is in place for Rakiraki and areas adjacent to the town as heavy rain continues across the Western Division.
According to the Fiji Meteorological
Service, a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remained slow moving over
Fiji.
The system, which is expected to
affect the group until Monday, has brought about occasional rain and few
thunderstorms over most places.
The weather office has advised
members of the public to take heed of advisories as localised heavy falls can lead
to flash flooding.