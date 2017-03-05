Fiji Time: 10:55 AM on Sunday 5 March

Fiji through to cup quarters

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, March 05, 2017

Update: 10:36AM FIJI won its third pool match against Australia at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada this morning.

The Osea Kolinisau-captained team played a tough and close match against the Aussies but their skills drew the edge at the last second.

Nineteen-year-old Mesulame Kunavula opened the scoring gate for the team scoring two tries consecutively, putting Fiji in a 14-7 lead by half time.

Despite the Aussies coming back stronger in the second half, the Fijians still proved stronger winning 24-17.

Fiji's next game is at 5:00pm today.








