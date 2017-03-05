Treat fire safety seriously, says PM

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama meets the firefighters of the new Taveuni Fire Station. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

FIJI has recorded 20 reports of properties being destroyed by fire so far this year.

And Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged all Fijians to take fire safety measures seriously.

In opening the new fire station on Taveuni on Friday night, Mr Bainimarama called on property owners, parents and the community to be responsible and ensure safety of their families especially children at home.

"Be mindful during cooking, electrical appliances and wirings should be checked regularly, fire ignition sources like matches, candles, prayer diya should never be left unattended," he said.

"Be mindful of little children's safety at home as they can easily get matches or lighters that can lead to a fire.

"I must emphasise that fire safety is everyone's responsibility."

Government's commitment to the Look North Policy, he said, included boosting economic activity, enhancing emergency services and raising living standards.

"This new fire station is another testament to this and while I'm glad that there have been no lives lost and no major fire disaster on this island so far, we cannot sit back and relax," Mr Bainimarama said.

"My Government has worked meticulously to try to resolve some of our long-standing problems with lasting solutions for the betterment of all Fijians.

"To our firefighters who will be working from this new station, serve the communities of Taveuni to the best of your ability and you will be relied upon to provide lifesaving services, a responsibility that should be respected at all times."