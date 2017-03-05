Fiji Time: 10:55 AM on Sunday 5 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Treat fire safety seriously, says PM

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, March 05, 2017

FIJI has recorded 20 reports of properties being destroyed by fire so far this year.

And Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged all Fijians to take fire safety measures seriously.

In opening the new fire station on Taveuni on Friday night, Mr Bainimarama called on property owners, parents and the community to be responsible and ensure safety of their families especially children at home.

"Be mindful during cooking, electrical appliances and wirings should be checked regularly, fire ignition sources like matches, candles, prayer diya should never be left unattended," he said.

"Be mindful of little children's safety at home as they can easily get matches or lighters that can lead to a fire.

"I must emphasise that fire safety is everyone's responsibility."

Government's commitment to the Look North Policy, he said, included boosting economic activity, enhancing emergency services and raising living standards.

"This new fire station is another testament to this and while I'm glad that there have been no lives lost and no major fire disaster on this island so far, we cannot sit back and relax," Mr Bainimarama said.

"My Government has worked meticulously to try to resolve some of our long-standing problems with lasting solutions for the betterment of all Fijians.

"To our firefighters who will be working from this new station, serve the communities of Taveuni to the best of your ability and you will be relied upon to provide lifesaving services, a responsibility that should be respected at all times."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chief's response
  2. No rush for FijiFirst
  3. Two drown in the West
  4. Headteacher transferred
  5. 7s rewards
  6. Rice company rebranding offers more choices
  7. New evacuation centre named after leader
  8. Prioritise mums at hospitals
  9. PM: Violence against women unjustifiable
  10. Youngsters learn importance of turtles

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  10. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild Monday (27 Feb)