PM: Violence against women unjustifiable

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, March 05, 2017

MEN who beat and abuse women are cowards and criminals, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

At the opening of the new extension to the courthouse on Taveuni last week, Mr Bainimarama said headlines have shown unacceptable levels of abuse and rape.

"Far too many regard women as subservient and possessions for sexual gratification and far too many men routinely resort to violence in a domestic setting," he said.

"I simply do not accept the proposition that the onus is on the women not to provoke her partner.

"There is no justification, no excuse for any man to inflict violence on a woman or abuse her in any way."

Mr Bainimarama reminded the staff of the Taveuni courthouse to serve the public in an efficient, effective and dignified manner.

"Service to the public must be raised to meet a world-class standard," he said.

"Be reminded that your mission is to ensure a judicial system that is accessible, efficient, effective and transparent."

Public members were also encouraged to make good use of legal services.








