Headteacher transferred

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, March 05, 2017

THE Ministry of Education has transferred the headteacher of a Cakaudrove school following complaints lodged by parents.

Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko confirmed the transfer was done after parents complained to the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, during a talanoa session in Savusavu last week.

"The headteacher has been transferred and this was done after we dealt with the issue," he said.

Parents complained that the school head's spouse allegedly dished out corporal punishment to students of the primary school.

Parent Mereoni Rabuka told Mr Bainimarama at the talanoa session held in Savusavu last Tuesday that as a result of the situation, fear had grown among parents and students of the primary school.

She claimed the headteacher's husband allegedly hit the students and allegedly used harsh, vulgar language on them.

She told Mr Bainimarama they were tired of visiting the Ministry of Education's office in Savusavu since last year and nothing had been done.

Mrs Rabuka further claimed that at a school meeting, the headteacher allegedly told one parent to be quiet after the mother of a student tried to share her views about the school's operation.

She also claimed the school head allegedly threatened to kick a pregnant woman in the settlement.

Mr Bainimarama, at the talanoa session, told the ministry's officials to address the matter.








