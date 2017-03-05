Fiji Time: 10:55 AM on Sunday 5 March

Productive end to eight days tour of the Northern Division

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, March 05, 2017

THE lack of basic facilities in rural communities has moved Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to do better for the people particularly those in rural areas.

In ending his eight day tour of the North, Mr Bainimarama said this was one reason why he loved visiting rural areas.

He said such visits had provided him the opportunity to hear directly from the communities the challenges they faced and how his Government could address the issues.

"I always enjoy going out to rural areas to see the people and I always get inspired to provide basic services for those who lack basic services," he said.

"It's been a productive eight days tour of the Northern Division and I must thank the government team on this island for doing a great job in these areas under the Commissioner Northern's office."

Mr Bainimarama opened government stations, school classrooms, the Somosomo hydro on Taveuni, fire stations, commissioned water projects, solar light systems, evacuation centres and held talanoa sessions with the people of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.

Unresolved issues faced by members of the public were attended to by heads of government departments who accompanied the entourage.

Mr Bainimarama told the communities that it was his Government's mission to upgrade rural facilities to the same standard as urban areas.

He also asked the communities to be patient as the TC Winston rehabilitation program would take some time to complete.

This, he said, was because Government would build stronger schools and houses to withstand Category 5 cyclones.








