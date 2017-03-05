Fiji Time: 10:55 AM on Sunday 5 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New evacuation centre named after leader

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, March 05, 2017

VILLAGERS of Navakaka in Navatu, Cakaudrove have named their new evacuation centre after the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

At the opening of the centre, villager Natui Turoqo presented a whale's tooth to Mr Bainimarama asking for permission to name the centre.

In agreeing, Mr Bainimarama reminded the villagers not to use the centre as a dance hall because Government does not fund taralala (dance) halls.

Mr Tuqoro said the last government assistance to the villagers was done between 1986 and 1987.

"We will now name our evacuation centre as the 'Bainimarama Evacuation Centre', because we also need to tell our future generations that this is a name of a great leader," he said.

"It is a name that we run to for shelter and protection just like how we will run to this evacuation centre for shelter."

Mr Tuqoro said their requests have always been heard by this Government compared with what their forefathers experienced with past leaders.

He said most requests made by their forefathers were never attended to but they didn't create a big fuss about it.

"During TC Winston last year and for any other cyclones we have experienced, villagers have to run to concrete houses for shelter because we never had an evacuation centre," Mr Tuqoro said.

"This is our first evacuation centre and we needed it."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chief's response
  2. No rush for FijiFirst
  3. Two drown in the West
  4. Headteacher transferred
  5. 7s rewards
  6. Rice company rebranding offers more choices
  7. New evacuation centre named after leader
  8. Prioritise mums at hospitals
  9. PM: Violence against women unjustifiable
  10. Youngsters learn importance of turtles

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  10. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild Monday (27 Feb)