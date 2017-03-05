New evacuation centre named after leader

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Navakaka in Cakaudrove inside their new evacuation centre. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

VILLAGERS of Navakaka in Navatu, Cakaudrove have named their new evacuation centre after the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

At the opening of the centre, villager Natui Turoqo presented a whale's tooth to Mr Bainimarama asking for permission to name the centre.

In agreeing, Mr Bainimarama reminded the villagers not to use the centre as a dance hall because Government does not fund taralala (dance) halls.

Mr Tuqoro said the last government assistance to the villagers was done between 1986 and 1987.

"We will now name our evacuation centre as the 'Bainimarama Evacuation Centre', because we also need to tell our future generations that this is a name of a great leader," he said.

"It is a name that we run to for shelter and protection just like how we will run to this evacuation centre for shelter."

Mr Tuqoro said their requests have always been heard by this Government compared with what their forefathers experienced with past leaders.

He said most requests made by their forefathers were never attended to but they didn't create a big fuss about it.

"During TC Winston last year and for any other cyclones we have experienced, villagers have to run to concrete houses for shelter because we never had an evacuation centre," Mr Tuqoro said.

"This is our first evacuation centre and we needed it."