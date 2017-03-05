Prioritise mums at hospitals

/ Front page / News

SHADOW Health Minister Anare Vadei has called on the Health Ministry to improve its services and standard procedures to ensure the vulnerable and mothers are prioritised in public hospitals.

He made this comment following last week's closure of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) because of an acinetobacter baumannii bacteria outbreak.

"They should improve on their standard procedures especially these newborns who are the vulnerable and mothers. They should be given the utmost priority," Mr Vadei said.

The Opposition, Mr Vadei said, had previously highlighted this in Parliament and the ministry had indicated it had been working on improving this.

"There should be a standard procedure that there is a monthly or daily sanitation of the hospital."

All outpatient services have been diverted to nearby health centres this week after the outbreak was detected.

Last Monday, patients were also moved out of the NICU into the bottom floor emergency room while sterilisation took place in the intensive care units.

However, CWM Hospital acting superintendent Dr James Fong had earlier said they were able to contain the outbreak and had seen positive signs indicating the bacteria had been cleared from some parts of the NICU.