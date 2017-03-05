No rush for FijiFirst

/ Front page / News

THE FijiFirst party will not rush any preparations for next year's general election.

In an interview, Prime Minister and party leader Voreqe Bainimarama said there was no need to rush because time was still in the people's favour.

"We still have some time and when we are ready, we will then prepare," Mr Bainimarama said.

Asked whether the party would look for new candidates, he said this would be done when the time was right.

Mr Bainimarama ended his Northern Division tour on Friday and said it had inspired him to do more for rural dwellers.

Rural visits, Mr Bainimarama said, always moved him to serve the people and deliver the services they deserved.

He also said next year's general election would determine and prove the results of public surveys that already favoured FijiFirst.

Preferring not to directly comment on the survey that showed high chances his party would win the election if held tomorrow, Mr Bainimarama said his best survey would come at the general election.

"The only survey I depend on is the results of the general election next year."

Asked whether he was confident of a win, Mr Bainimarama said: "You've already told me I'd win."

Recent Tebutt-Times survey revealed Mr Bainimarama was highly favoured to win the general election over other political party leaders. The survey also revealed FijiFirst was the preferred party to win if the election was to be held the next day.