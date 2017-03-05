Fiji Time: 10:55 AM on Sunday 5 March

Chief's response

Serafina Silaitoga
Sunday, March 05, 2017

TRADITIONAL leaders of Somosomo, the chiefly village of Taveuni have clarified why a traditional ceremony was not accorded to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his delegation at the opening of the hydroelectric plant, two days ago.

Ratu Jone Ganilau, who is a member of the Cakaudrove chiefly clan, said the decision was based on issues landowners wanted settled with certain authorities.

"That's the only reason why we decided not to have any traditional ceremony," he said. "We don't have any hard feelings against this Government as we support this project and we do know the great benefits it will bring to our people. Indeed, we are grateful to the Government for their big help."

Somosomo villagers, who did not wanted to be named, said they were disappointed about the decision as they wanted to thank Mr Bainimarama for hydroelectric plant.

They said they had prepared for a traditional ceremony from last year where groups willingly contributed to the ceremony even if the vanua did not. They said all they wanted was to meet and thank Mr Bainimarama.

At the ceremony, Mr Bainimarama reminded them his visit to Taveuni was not for politics or for a traditional ceremony.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Bainimarama stressed the project had been planned under past governments but did not eventuate. His Government turned this project into reality to benefit villagers and farmers on the island.

"Au sega ni lako mai ke meu mai qaravi vakavanua. (I didn't come here for the traditional ceremony)," he said.

"O au tiko i ke e na cakacaka ni vei vatorocake taki mai dola nikua. (I am here today to open this development work).

"Au vinakata moni kila tiko me matata tiko vei kemuni na veiqaravi ni matanitu ena noda vanua. Au sa dau tukana tiko vakawasoma meda kua ni veiwakitaka tiko noda politiki baleta ena vakaleqai ira na lewenivanua. (I want you all to know and am making clear Government's development works in our country. I have said many time for us not to mix politics and the development of our people because it will affect it.)"

There was no traditional ceremony accorded to the government delegation by the vanua of Cakaudrove.

The landowners of the Somosomo hydro plant and powerhouse, however accorded the PM a traditional ceremony. Mr Bainimarama thanked them for the traditional ceremony.

"Au vakavinavinaka vei iratou na taukeo ni qele ena nodratou bole me ratou veiqaravi vei keitou na cakacaka vakamatanitu , dua nai talanoa totoka. (I thank the landowners for according the traditional ceremony to my government team)" he said.








