Rice company rebranding offers more choices

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya during the rebranding of Rewa Rice Ltd to Fiji Rice Ltd last night. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE newly rebranded Fiji Rice Ltd is expected to enable Fijians to get their hands on new products that provide a wide range of choices.

This was stated by Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya during the rebranding of Rewa Rice Ltd to Fiji Rice Ltd yesterday.

"Fiji Rice Ltd's new brand name is the culmination of a number of improvements that the company has made recently in order to improve and enhance its services," he said.

Mr Koya said the new brand reflected a new vision for the company.

"Perhaps the biggest advantage in refreshing the look and feel of your brand is the ability to reach new customers both locally and internationally," he said.

"Ultimately, these benefits of rebranding will help make the company more profitable."

Mr Koya said with regards to Fiji's rice industry plan, the rice industry remained an important source of livelihood in Fiji and with rice having been cultivated in the country for many decades.

"With the premium price for rice paddy, Fiji Rice purchases paddy at a Government subsidised price of $650-$750 per tonne, which is over and above the market rate of $550 per tonne," he said.

"Furthermore, in supporting our farmers, Government has provided an estimated $2.4 million since 2011 for the purchase of paddy."