Fiji Time: 10:55 AM on Sunday 5 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rice company rebranding offers more choices

Luisa Qiolevu
Sunday, March 05, 2017

THE newly rebranded Fiji Rice Ltd is expected to enable Fijians to get their hands on new products that provide a wide range of choices.

This was stated by Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya during the rebranding of Rewa Rice Ltd to Fiji Rice Ltd yesterday.

"Fiji Rice Ltd's new brand name is the culmination of a number of improvements that the company has made recently in order to improve and enhance its services," he said.

Mr Koya said the new brand reflected a new vision for the company.

"Perhaps the biggest advantage in refreshing the look and feel of your brand is the ability to reach new customers both locally and internationally," he said.

"Ultimately, these benefits of rebranding will help make the company more profitable."

Mr Koya said with regards to Fiji's rice industry plan, the rice industry remained an important source of livelihood in Fiji and with rice having been cultivated in the country for many decades.

"With the premium price for rice paddy, Fiji Rice purchases paddy at a Government subsidised price of $650-$750 per tonne, which is over and above the market rate of $550 per tonne," he said.

"Furthermore, in supporting our farmers, Government has provided an estimated $2.4 million since 2011 for the purchase of paddy."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Chief's response
  2. No rush for FijiFirst
  3. Two drown in the West
  4. Headteacher transferred
  5. 7s rewards
  6. Rice company rebranding offers more choices
  7. New evacuation centre named after leader
  8. Prioritise mums at hospitals
  9. PM: Violence against women unjustifiable
  10. Youngsters learn importance of turtles

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  10. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild Monday (27 Feb)