Two drown in the West

/ Front page / News

NABILA, Nadi, villager Mika Kelekeleidei, 59, is the latest drowning victim in the country. His wife Vani Ranadi said he had finished his tea before heading out to fish. When he did not return, she informed the village head after which a search was launched. His body was found at 1am yesterday. He was one of two men who drowned in separate incidents in the West this week, bringing the total drowning toll to 10 compared with eight for the same period last year.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the first incident was reported before midday on Friday when the body of a farmer, believed to be in his mid-30s, was found floating in a river near Nauria Village in Nalawa, Ra.

"The victim was a known epileptic patient, however, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death," she said.

In another incident, a joint search was conducted by police and villagers of Nabila after a man went missing while fishing.

Ms Naisoro said the body of the man, who was in his early 50s, was found along the Navula passage near the Momi lighthouse.

She said investigations concerning the circumstances surrounding both deaths were continuing.