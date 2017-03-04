RKS through to rugby league final

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Viliame Timi the RKS dummy half flicks the ball against RSMS in the U17 Rugby League competition at Marcellin primary school ground in Vatuwaqa. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 6:28PM RATU Kadavulevu School is though to the finals of the under 19 Fiji Secondary School rugby league competition after a win by default today.

This was after Suva Grammar failed to turn up during the competition at St Marcellin Primary School grounds, Vatuwaqa.

Coach Jone Vosataki said it has been a long time since RKS returned to rugby league.

"The boys are new to the game and we're trying to build up the knowledge of the game and take each game one at a time as it comes and last week we won the challenge and we defending it.

"It could have been a different story if SGS made it to the game and it will help us with game time and to see where our weakness is but unfortunately they couldn't make it," he said.

Results:



U15

NSS 10- LMS 4

QVS 26- JWC- 0

RKS 16- RSMS-0

U17

QVS 26- JWC-0

LMS 28- Ratu Latianara 0

U19

QVS 20- Ratu Latianara -22

SGS- RKS (Win by default)