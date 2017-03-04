RKS through to rugby league final

Update: 6:28PM RATU Kadavulevu School is though to the finals of the under 19 Fiji Secondary School rugby league competition after a win by default today.
This was after Suva Grammar failed to turn up during the competition at St Marcellin Primary School grounds, Vatuwaqa.
Coach Jone Vosataki
said it has been a long time since RKS returned to rugby league.
"The boys are new
to the game and we're trying to build up the knowledge of the game and take
each game one at a time as it comes and last week we won the challenge and we
defending it.
"It could have been
a different story if SGS made it to the game and it will help us with game time
and to see where our weakness is but unfortunately they couldn't make it," he
said.
Results:
U15
NSS 10- LMS 4
QVS 26- JWC- 0
RKS 16- RSMS-0
U17
QVS 26- JWC-0
LMS 28- Ratu
Latianara 0
U19
QVS 20- Ratu
Latianara -22
SGS- RKS (Win by
default)