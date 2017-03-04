Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Saturday 4 March

Army to meet Komo in final

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 6:21PM KOMO and Army are into the finals of the Suva Cricket Association weekly competition at Albert Park next week.

The Delainabua lads were all out with 98 runs in 14 overs over Punjabi Tigers with 13.4 overs and 38 runs.

Manager Captain Taione Cakacaka said due to bad weather resulting into their poor performance but they are happy with the win.

"Our main weakness was our poor betting and the reason is that we didn't train for the past days because of the wet weather.

"It was a good game and as the boys tried their best to give a good run against the opponents,  Komo is a good team and we're looking forward to play them again for the second year in the finals," Cakacaka said.








