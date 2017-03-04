Leawere: decision....dictatorial and harsh

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:16PM SHADOW Minister for Education,Mikaele Leawere has labeled the decision made by Education Minister,Dr Mahendra Reddy to expel students involved in drug and substance abuse cases in schools as dictatorial and harsh.

Dr Reddy had issued a statement earlier this week stating that any student caught in possession of or consuming any drugs, such as, smoking marijuana, glue sniffing etc in the school premises will be terminated from schools on the spot.

Mr Leawere said the issue must be looked at in a wider perspective as such actions will not eradicate the problem but rather build it.

He stated that the minister must reconsider its decisions as such move would not only affect students but the country as a whole.