Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Leawere: decision....dictatorial and harsh

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 6:16PM SHADOW Minister for Education,Mikaele Leawere has labeled the decision made by Education Minister,Dr Mahendra Reddy to expel students involved in drug and substance abuse cases in schools as dictatorial and harsh.

Dr Reddy had issued a statement earlier this week stating that any student  caught in possession of or consuming any drugs, such as, smoking marijuana, glue sniffing etc in the school premises will be terminated from schools on the spot.

Mr Leawere said the issue must be looked at in a wider perspective as such actions will not eradicate the problem but rather build it.

He stated that the minister must reconsider its decisions as such move would not only affect students but the country as a whole.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  2. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  3. Baber drops Bituniyata
  4. Second win for Fijiana
  5. Baber looks for speedsters
  6. Sharma meets Tuwai
  7. Special combinations
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  10. Fijiana wins first match

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  10. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)