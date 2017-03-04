Bad weather affects fish business in the north

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:12PM THE adverse weather condition experienced in the North this week has caused a decrease in growth of fish business.

Labasa Fish market Association president Sakiusa Rakoso said there were not many fish sold in the market during the week long rainy weather.

"When there is less fish, there is less customers and there is less money earned," he said.

Mr Rakoso said most fisherman stayed on land for almost two weeks and never went out to the sea.

"The bad weather has restricted a lot of fisherman from going out to fish and we hardly see fish in the market as most tables were empty."