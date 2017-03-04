Bad weather affects fish business in the north

Update: 6:12PM THE adverse weather condition experienced in the North this week has caused a decrease in growth of fish business.
Labasa Fish
market Association president Sakiusa Rakoso said there were not many fish sold
in the market during the week long rainy weather.
"When there
is less fish, there is less customers and there is less money earned," he said.
Mr Rakoso
said most fisherman stayed on land for almost two weeks and never went out to
the sea.
"The bad
weather has restricted a lot of fisherman from going out to fish and we hardly
see fish in the market as most tables were empty."