Vuniwaqa: Help raise and protect a child

Update: 5:53PM A HOME is known to be a sanctuary for family members says Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the Northern Children's Symposium this week.

In an interview Mrs Vuniwaqa said when a child turns to the State for protection from abuse within his or her own family, that is a shame.

"It is a shame for those family members who have become perpetrators and feeding on the positions of trust they've been blessed with to perpetuate acts against innocent lives," she said.

"It is our duty together as a community to help raise and protect a child."