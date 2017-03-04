Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vuniwaqa: Help raise and protect a child

LUISA QIOLEVU
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 5:53PM A HOME is known to be a sanctuary for family members says Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the Northern Children's Symposium this week.

In an interview Mrs Vuniwaqa said when a child turns to the State for protection from abuse within his or her own family, that is a shame.

"It is a shame for those family members who have become perpetrators and feeding on the positions of trust they've been blessed with to perpetuate acts against innocent lives," she said.

"It is our duty together as a community to help raise and protect a child."  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  2. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  3. Baber drops Bituniyata
  4. Second win for Fijiana
  5. Baber looks for speedsters
  6. Sharma meets Tuwai
  7. Special combinations
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  10. Fijiana wins first match

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  10. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)