Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Investigation continue in abortion case

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 5:47PM POLICE investigation into the case of the 15-year-old girl from Naitasiri who aborted her five-month-old fetus two weeks ago is still ongoing.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said that the case is a sensitive one and they will not make any further comment on it.

The girl was found lying unconsciously outside their home by her father who then rushed her to the CWM hospital where it was confirmed that she had aborted her baby.

The girl informed her father that the father of the unborn child was a high school student in the village.

Police had also confirmed that they had interviewed and had released the boy.

Ms Naisoro said that no charges had been laid yet on this case.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  2. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  3. Baber drops Bituniyata
  4. Second win for Fijiana
  5. Baber looks for speedsters
  6. Sharma meets Tuwai
  7. Special combinations
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  10. Fijiana wins first match

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  10. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)