Investigation continue in abortion case

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:47PM POLICE investigation into the case of the 15-year-old girl from Naitasiri who aborted her five-month-old fetus two weeks ago is still ongoing.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said that the case is a sensitive one and they will not make any further comment on it.

The girl was found lying unconsciously outside their home by her father who then rushed her to the CWM hospital where it was confirmed that she had aborted her baby.

The girl informed her father that the father of the unborn child was a high school student in the village.

Police had also confirmed that they had interviewed and had released the boy.

Ms Naisoro said that no charges had been laid yet on this case.