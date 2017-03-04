/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Coastal Fisheries Officer Laitia Tamata (right) of World Wildlife Fund explains to the children about Turtle at Suva City Carnegie Library today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:50PM AN awareness program on the conservation of turtles was held at the Carnegie Library in Suva this morning.

MORE than 20 children were part of the program which was organised by the library in conjunction with the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Speaking at the awareness, WWF's coastal fisheries officer, Laitia Tamata said it was vital to have this information passed down to the younger generation at an early age because it would assist them a lot in making decisions in the future.

"Raising awareness on the conservation of sea turtles is not only important for decision makers or our chiefs in our community but especially for the young," he said.

The children were taught the different species of turtles in Fiji's waters and the endangered species.