Solomon earthquake no threat to Fiji

+ Enlarge this image This image showing the epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Solomon region this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:43PM A MODERATE size earthquake with a shallow depth source location occurred in the Solomon Islands region this afternoon.

The Mineral Resources Department's Seismology Unit confirmed that this does not pose any threat to Fiji.

According to a release by the department the 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 3:16pm.

It was an inland earthquake that occurred 558km northwest from Honiara in Solomon Islands; 985km northeast from Port Moresby, PNG and 2768km northwest from Suva.