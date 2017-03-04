Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Saturday 4 March

Solomon earthquake no threat to Fiji

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 4:43PM A MODERATE size earthquake with a shallow depth source location occurred in the Solomon Islands region this afternoon.

The Mineral Resources Department's Seismology Unit confirmed that this does not pose any threat to Fiji.

According to a release by the department the 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 3:16pm.

It was an inland earthquake that occurred 558km northwest from Honiara in Solomon Islands; 985km northeast from Port Moresby, PNG and 2768km northwest from Suva.








