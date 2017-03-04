Fiji wins second pool game against Scotland

Update: 3:45PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s side registered their second win in the Las Vegas 7s after beating Scotland 24-12 this afternoon.
The Gareth Baber-coached side started the match on
high with a try from winger Joeli Lutumailagi.
However, Scotland levelled the
scores 5-5 with a try to Jamie Farndale.
Fiji led 10-5 at half time with a try to Vatemo
Ravouvou.
The defending champions extended their lead through lanky Mesulame Kunavula and
Jerry Tuwai hammered the final nail in the coffin.
Fijian players, Kalione Nasoko and Lutumailagi were
also yellow carded in the match.
Baber told HSBC World Sevens Series website "It is great, puts us in a position
to be in the quarters where we want to be all the time. Credit to Scotland they
pushed us hard there."