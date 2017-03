/ Front page / News

TFL Fijiana will meet Australia in one of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens series USA tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both sides finished runners up in their respective pools.

It would be a repeat of the Sydney 7s quarterfinal where the Australians were victorious, 17-5.

Schedule (Fiji time):

4.00 am England-Argentina

4.22 am Spain-Brazil

4.44 am Canada-France

9.06 am Fiji-Australia

9.28 am USA-Ireland

9.50 am New Zealand-Russia



