HFC Bank celebrates 3rd year

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 2:08PM The HFC Bank celebrated its 3rd anniversary today at the Tebara Plaza in Nakasi.

RBF Governor Barry Whiteside, who was chief guest at the event, said: "I wish to congratulate the shareholders of HFC Bank, its board, management and staff for this milestone we are celebrating today, achieved through great dedication and teamwork."

He said HFC had come a long way after starting as a home loan provider in 1962 and now offers other financial services like any other bank in Fiji.

The management and staff of HFC Bank also surprised Mr Whiteside when they brought out a cake to celebrate his 40th year at the RBF.

Mr Whiteside said he had been receiving congratulatory messages over the last two days and was deeply honoured by the gesture.








