HFC Bank celebrates 3rd year

Update: 2:08PM The HFC Bank celebrated its 3rd anniversary today at the Tebara Plaza in Nakasi.
RBF
Governor Barry Whiteside, who was chief guest at the event, said: "I wish to
congratulate the shareholders of HFC Bank, its board, management and staff for
this milestone we are celebrating today, achieved through great dedication and
teamwork."
He said
HFC had come a long way after starting as a home loan provider in 1962 and now
offers other financial services like any other bank in Fiji.
The
management and staff of HFC Bank also surprised Mr Whiteside when they brought
out a cake to celebrate his 40th year at the RBF.
Mr
Whiteside said he had been receiving congratulatory messages over the last two
days and was deeply honoured by the gesture.