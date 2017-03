/ Front page / News

Update: 1:43PM THE Fiji Gold Suva was beaten 2-3 by the Papua New Guinea champion club Lae City FC in an international club friendly match.

The match was played at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last night.

Lae City FC is in the country as they will play in the 2017 OFC Champion League later this month.

The side will play Lautoka at Fiji FA academy in Ba at 3pm tomorrow.