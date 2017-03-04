Baber: Fiji will not take Scotland lightly

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:33PM FIJI will not take Scotland lightly when they meet in Pool D of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's competition at Sam Boyd Stadium, Vodafone national men's coach Gareth Baber said.

"Scotland is a different proposition, they play some good rugby in a couple of tournaments.

"We met them in Wellington and they pushed us all the way."So, we are not going to take them for granted," Baber said.

Fiji won its first match against Japan scoring seven unanswered tries.

While content with the 41-0 victory, Baber said there were some areas that still needed improvement.

"A couple of times, we were stopped just on the line, when we needed to go forward. We looked for offloads when it was probably not comfortable for us.

"When we are going forward, breaking tackles- that's great- but when we are struggling to get out of a tackle, that's when the opposition can get their hands in and knock the ball down"It's got to be a little tidier. But first match I think we did well."