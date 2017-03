/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Samisoni Viriviri runs away from a Japanese player in their pool game encounter. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 12:36PM FIJI opened its USA 7s title defence with a 41-0 win over Japan.

Fiji scored six tries in the win.

Fiji's try scorers in the second half came from Joeli Lutumailagi, Samisoni Viriviri and Sevuloni Mocenacagi

Fiji's next game is against Scotland.