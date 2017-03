/ Front page / News

Update: 12:23PM The Vodafone Fiji 7s team leads Japan 19-0 at half time in the opening game of the 2017 USA 7s.

Fiji's tries were scored by, Kalione Nasoko, Mesulame Kunavula and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Fiji's next game is against Scotland at 3:08pm Fiji Time.

Stay tuned for more updates.