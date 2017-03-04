Fijiana loses to USA

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Priscilla Siata struggles to get through the USA defence during their pool match at the Las Vegas 7s at the Sam Biyd Stadium. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 11:28AM FIJIANA captain Ana Maria Roqica was gutted after her side's 7-14 loss to USA in their third and final match at the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series Las Vegas tournament today.

Roqica, who scored four tries in Fiji's three matches said her team did not communicate well leading to the loss.

Fiji's lone try was scored by Roqica and converted by Lavenia Tinai.

Fiji earlier defeated Spain 21-19 and Ireland 31-5 and was gunning for a win to top Pool B.

However, coach Iliesa Tanivula said credit must be given to the USA side, which was desperate for a win to remain in the main competition.

USA earlier lost to Ireland 24-21 in their pool match.

Fiji has qualified for the quarterfinals, which will be held tomorrow.

Fiji: Raijieli Daveuwa, Pricilla Siata, Rusila Nagasau, Lavenia Tinai, Ana Maria Roqica, Miriama Naiobasali, Tima Ravisa; (substitutes) Merewai Cumu, Asinate Savu, Talica Vodo, Aloesi Nakoci.

USA: Katherine Zackary, Nicole Heavirland, Ryan Carlyle, Leyla Alev Kelter, Naya Tapper, Joanne Faavesi, Nikki Snyder; (subsitutes) Samantha Pankey, Kelly Griffin, Kelsi Stockert, Kristen Thomas, Bulou Mataitoga.