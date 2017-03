/ Front page / News

Update: 10:56AM WET weather is expected to continue across the country today as a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remains slow moving over the Fiji group.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the system is expected to affect the group until Monday.

Occasional rain, few thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls are expected over most places as localised heavy falls can lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

Mariners have also been advised to heed weather advisories.