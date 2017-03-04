Drowning death toll rises

Update: 10:16AM THE drowning toll has risen to 10 following two separate incidents in the Western division this week.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the bodies of two men were found yesterday.
"The first
incident was reported before midday when the body of a farmer believed to be in
his mid-30s was found floating in a river near Nauria village in Nalawa, Ra,"
she said.
"The second
incident was reported before midnight when a joint search between police and
villagers of Nabila found the body of a man in his early 50s along the Navula
passage near the Momi Light House."
Investigations
continue in relation to both cases.