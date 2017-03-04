Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drowning death toll rises

SHAYAL DEVI
Saturday, March 04, 2017

Update: 10:16AM THE drowning toll has risen to 10 following two separate incidents in the Western division this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the bodies of two men were found yesterday.

"The first incident was reported before midday when the body of a farmer believed to be in his mid-30s was found floating in a river near Nauria village in Nalawa, Ra," she said.


"The second incident was reported before midnight when a joint search between police and villagers of Nabila found the body of a man in his early 50s along the Navula passage near the Momi Light House."

Investigations continue in relation to both cases.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  2. Second win for Fijiana
  3. Baber looks for speedsters
  4. Fijiana wins first match
  5. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  6. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  7. Baber drops Bituniyata
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. TFL Fijiana leads
  10. Brighter days for brothers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)