Drowning death toll rises

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:16AM THE drowning toll has risen to 10 following two separate incidents in the Western division this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the bodies of two men were found yesterday.

"The first incident was reported before midday when the body of a farmer believed to be in his mid-30s was found floating in a river near Nauria village in Nalawa, Ra," she said.



"The second incident was reported before midnight when a joint search between police and villagers of Nabila found the body of a man in his early 50s along the Navula passage near the Momi Light House."

Investigations continue in relation to both cases.