New system for vehicle inspection

+ Enlarge this image The fully automated vehicle inspection system that inspects a vehicle for defects at LTA office in Valelevu, Nasinu. Picture: Supplied

A FULLY-AUTOMATED vehicle inspection system is now operated by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Valelevu.

LTA's mechanical engineer John Macarthur said the system inspects vehicles for defects and improves safety and turnover time.

"What used to take 20 minutes to examine one vehicle is now reduced to 10 to 12 minutes for each examination, depending on the vehicle," he said.

"At the end of the inspection, the examiner prints out and hands over the inspection document to the driver of the vehicle. It is fast, efficient, and safe for all concerned."

The automated vehicle inspection goes through eight stages of inspection that tests a vehicle's brakes, headlight aim, smoke emission, gas, tint, noise, suspension and dynamometer.