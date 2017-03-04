Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

New system for vehicle inspection

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, March 04, 2017

A FULLY-AUTOMATED vehicle inspection system is now operated by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Valelevu.

LTA's mechanical engineer John Macarthur said the system inspects vehicles for defects and improves safety and turnover time.

"What used to take 20 minutes to examine one vehicle is now reduced to 10 to 12 minutes for each examination, depending on the vehicle," he said.

"At the end of the inspection, the examiner prints out and hands over the inspection document to the driver of the vehicle. It is fast, efficient, and safe for all concerned."

The automated vehicle inspection goes through eight stages of inspection that tests a vehicle's brakes, headlight aim, smoke emission, gas, tint, noise, suspension and dynamometer.








