STUDENTS of Samabula Primary School were one of the first to be introduced to the new National Fire Authority emergency line which will be launched at a later date.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) conducted a fire drill at the school in Suva on Thursday.

The students were given instructions on how to react when there was a fire and were told to dial the new NFA emergency line 910.

Participating students were randomly picked from the hall and assigned to call the National Fire authority's line as part of the fire drill at the school.

The launch date of the new NFA line — 910 — is yet to be confirmed.

"In Japan the number to call for fire is 199 and police is 110, its separate, whenever any disaster like a fire happens, people always call the right authorities," said Fire Lieutenant ObaYusuke.

The fire drill was part of the follow-up training on fire and disaster risk reduction organised by the NFA and Japan International Cooperation Agency to ensure their preparedness for a natural phenomenon.

All programs introduced in the workshop have been implemented in Japan and were brought to Fiji to showcase its success.

The drill was conducted by the participants of the week-long training workshop merging Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the National Fire Authority personnel.