Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call 910

Faria Begum
Saturday, March 04, 2017

STUDENTS of Samabula Primary School were one of the first to be introduced to the new National Fire Authority emergency line which will be launched at a later date.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) conducted a fire drill at the school in Suva on Thursday.

The students were given instructions on how to react when there was a fire and were told to dial the new NFA emergency line 910.

Participating students were randomly picked from the hall and assigned to call the National Fire authority's line as part of the fire drill at the school.

The launch date of the new NFA line — 910 — is yet to be confirmed.

"In Japan the number to call for fire is 199 and police is 110, its separate, whenever any disaster like a fire happens, people always call the right authorities," said Fire Lieutenant ObaYusuke.

The fire drill was part of the follow-up training on fire and disaster risk reduction organised by the NFA and Japan International Cooperation Agency to ensure their preparedness for a natural phenomenon.

All programs introduced in the workshop have been implemented in Japan and were brought to Fiji to showcase its success.

The drill was conducted by the participants of the week-long training workshop merging Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the National Fire Authority personnel.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  2. Second win for Fijiana
  3. Baber looks for speedsters
  4. Fijiana wins first match
  5. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  6. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  7. Baber drops Bituniyata
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. TFL Fijiana leads
  10. Brighter days for brothers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)