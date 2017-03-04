Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Bylaws on agenda

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, March 04, 2017

NON-GOVERNMENT organisations and civil society representatives gathered on Thursday to discuss the draft village bylaws and how minority groups are not considered in its contents.

Youth Champs for Mental Health president Lionel Rogers was part of the discussion and said people living with mental illnesses were not recognised in the draft bylaws.

"The crisis is, hardly anyone took time to look at those living with mental health difficulties and now it is a bit worrying for people living with mental health in the villages," he said.

"If they break one of these bylaws because they're not mentally well or stable or because they are not under medication due to the remoteness of the village and if they decided to walk into the village with a hat, they incur a fine.

"If they decide to scream in the village, they incur a fine. How do these bylaws protect them and how do we know they're included in these processes?"

Social Empowerment Education Program (SEEP) director Chantelle Khan also questioned the process during the consultations of the village bylaws. Ms Khan said instead of looking at the contents, people should also consider the consultation process as majority of the people who were not consulted were women.








