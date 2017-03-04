Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Human resource growth

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 04, 2017

HUMAN resource development is the most important factor when it comes to providing assistance to partners through the The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program.

These were the words of Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal while speaking during the celebrations of ITEC day earlier this week in Suva.

Mr Sapkal said under the ITEC and its sister program Special Commonwealth African Assistance Programme (SCAAP), Fiji had benefitted from Indian development expertise.

"More than 12,000 candidates from 161 countries in Asia, Africa, East Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean as well as Pacific and Small Island countries get benefitted from the programs," he said.

He said training sessions, projects and project related activities such as feasibility studies and consultancy services, deputation of Indian experts abroad, study tours, gifts of equipment at the request of ITEC partner countries and aid for disaster relief were programs of the ITEC.








