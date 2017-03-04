Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Saturday 4 March

Julia Zahra excited

Shayal Devi
Saturday, March 04, 2017

DUTCH singer Julia Zahra is looking forward to performing in Fiji this month, says her manager Frederic Laurent.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Laurent said two shows were slated for March 10 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva and on March 11 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

"Tickets are on sale from Damodar Cinemas, Tappoos and various locations in Fiji at a flat rate of $15," he said.

The show is linked to various charitable projects, including the Nawaka Village Kindergarten Project.

The Julia Zahra Pacific Tour starts in Fiji before moving to Samoa, Tahiti and New Zealand with a stop in the Marshall Islands on the way to Europe.

"Julia is very excited to come back to that part of the world where she has a huge following and fans from almost every Pacific Island.

"Fans are sending messages, requesting songs and it's a very unique feeling for her to be so well known and loved that far away from her homeland.

"She is very grateful and privileged to be able to perform for wonderful audiences."








