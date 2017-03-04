Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Ba boy scoops FNU award

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 04, 2017

A BA student who used his recently acquired electrical skills to wire TC Winston-affected homes free is one of seven first-year scholars who received the inaugural Fiji National University Vice Chancellor's Scholarship Award.

Mohammed Zohel Khan, a first-year Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical and Renewable Energy student, said he would forego the Government TELS loan as a result of the scholarship.

Under the four-year scholarship scheme, students receive $5000 in five cash instalments paid over each academic year.

"This scholarship requires us to maintain good grades and to be role models to other students while at the same time being good citizens by continuing with the charity work that we have been doing," said Mr Khan.

"I already have a trade diploma and with that knowledge I assisted TC Winston victims back in Ba with the electrical wiring of their homes."

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey acknowledged Government's loan schemes for students and said the university also wanted to contribute towards the learning of financially-challenged students.

More than 50 applications were received from students of various institutions.

"Through these scholarships we are trying to support the learning of the students who are going to make real difference in their communities after they graduate," he said.








