Plans set for celebrations

ONE hundred years has passed since the end of recruitment for the indentured system during British rule.

To commemorate the occasion, a range of activities have been planned across the country this month.

Organising committee secretary Ganesh Chand said the abolishment of slavery in 1833 by Britain had brought about the start of the Indian indenture system, under which about a million people were recruited for work in a number of British colonies.

As many as 60,965 people were brought to Fiji under this scheme.

"It, however, came under severe stress with the start of World War I as the British colonial government in India then decided to focus on the war and banned any further recruitment for indentured work abroad," he said.

"This ban was announced on March 12, 1917. The actual amendment to the law (Rules under the Defence of India Act 1915) were supposedly made thereafter sometime in March, 1917.

"The decision to stop recruitment for indenture remained after the war ended. As such, the official end of recruitment for indenture remained March, 1917."

Activities are being organised in Fiji with the support of the Fiji Girmit Council, Fiji Institute of Applied Studies, Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprise (FRIEND), Indian Diaspora Council, the University of Fiji and the Rewa Provincial Council.

The nationwide events would be organised from March 18 to 26.

The activities include a conference, a book fair, film, art, drama, music and food festivals, a pilgrimage to the Syria shipwreck and burial site.