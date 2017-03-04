NGO gears up

/ Front page / News

A non-government organisation (NGO) is gearing up for a new project aimed at assisting unemployed youths in the West gain employment.

Western Charity Alliance received $10,000 to continue with community work and implement projects for the betterment of the needy.

The NGO's executive director Jitendra Naidu said the new project was an income-generating project carried out with the collaboration of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

"We will have five youths from each district, from Sigatoka to Rakiraki, as part of the project," he said.

"After the candidates are selected, we will then seek to train them in fields they are good in.

"For example, if someone is good at hairdressing, we would train them before helping them set a salon. We will then pay a month's rent and this would help them get on their feet."

Mr Naidu said they would meet officials from the ministry next week to iron out the details for the project.