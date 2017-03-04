Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

New system and reforms

Aqela Susu
Saturday, March 04, 2017

ONE of the challenges faced by the Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC), Fiji higher education institutions and stakeholders in 2014 was adjusting to the new system and reforms.

This was revealed by FHEC team leader, Robert Misau, during their presentation on their 2014 Annual Report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs on Thursday.

"The new system being the fact that they are being regulated, there is a framework. Another one of the key challenges for FHEC is to play the role of the facilitator to try and leverage all constraints so that we can achieve sustainability and quality," he said.

Mr Misau said another challenge faced by the commission was the high staff member turnover.

"That is something that has been a problem that has been worked at since 2014."

As a result, he said an organisation development plan was being looked at to determine what form and structure the commission should be given to deal with the constraints faced in the higher education sector.

"We were still trying to manoeuver between the general orders and modern hybrid HR way of looking at organisations. We haven't really come out of that tunnel so to speak."








