Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Boost for villagers

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 04, 2017

GOVERNMENT will be selecting and recruiting people from rural areas worst affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston for its seasonal workers program.

This was relayed by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate during consultations in Ra this week.

According to a statement issued by the Information Department, Mr Usamate held talks at Soa Village for three villages in the tikina of Bureivanua where he explained the benefits of the scheme.

"Through this assistance, my ministry has focused on recruiting and selecting community members from isolated rural areas who are badly affected by TC Winston," he said.

"This initiative is another of Government's assistance in supporting and helping rebuild and bringing life back to normalcy."

Paula Seru, turaga-ni-koro of Soa Village, said the employment opportunity was desperately needed by his people.

Mr Seru said they hoped applicants from Ra who were successfully integrated into the program would send money to their families to aid in rebuilding efforts after the destruction caused by STC Winston.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  2. Second win for Fijiana
  3. Baber looks for speedsters
  4. Fijiana wins first match
  5. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  6. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  7. Baber drops Bituniyata
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. TFL Fijiana leads
  10. Brighter days for brothers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)