Boost for villagers

GOVERNMENT will be selecting and recruiting people from rural areas worst affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston for its seasonal workers program.

This was relayed by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate during consultations in Ra this week.

According to a statement issued by the Information Department, Mr Usamate held talks at Soa Village for three villages in the tikina of Bureivanua where he explained the benefits of the scheme.

"Through this assistance, my ministry has focused on recruiting and selecting community members from isolated rural areas who are badly affected by TC Winston," he said.

"This initiative is another of Government's assistance in supporting and helping rebuild and bringing life back to normalcy."

Paula Seru, turaga-ni-koro of Soa Village, said the employment opportunity was desperately needed by his people.

Mr Seru said they hoped applicants from Ra who were successfully integrated into the program would send money to their families to aid in rebuilding efforts after the destruction caused by STC Winston.