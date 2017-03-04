Fiji Time: 12:25 PM on Saturday 4 March

Help for Homes joy

Mere Naleba
Saturday, March 04, 2017

VILLAGERS of Nauluvatu in Waimaro district in the upper reaches of Naitasiri province are happy with the Government's Help for Homes initiative.

This is after houses damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and those flooded when the Waidina River burst its banks during TD04F have now been successfully renovated.

Twenty-one homes were either partly or totally destroyed during the two natural disasters with Severe TC Winston affecting Fiji in February last year and TD04F in December the same year.

Manasa Bulaisoba, who served as village headman for the past three years, said out of the 21 houses damaged, 15 houses had been rebuilt and their owners were enjoying the comforts of their homes once again.

Mr Bulaisoba said the remaining six houses that were damaged during the two natural disasters have had their building materials delivered.

"We are so thankful, I've been hearing over the radio that most villages that were affected by the cyclone are still waiting for their building materials, so I'm actually happy that during my time as village headman I was able to serve my village better," he said.

"The villagers are happy and I'm happy too that most of us now are back in our own homes."

Four of the houses out of the 21 were destroyed while 17 were partly damaged.

The village is home to 65 households and 385 people.








