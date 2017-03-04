Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

India on the list

Litia Cava
Saturday, March 04, 2017

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry is interested in bringing in qualified doctors from India, says the ministry's permanent secretary Philip Davies.

He said Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar was in India and would meet organisations to foster closer collaboration between the Governments of India and Fiji in areas of work, medical supplies and equipment, and co-operation on the delivery of hospital services.

"We are always open to bringing in well-trained health professionals from anywhere in the world who can contribute to our health service. Obviously we do take careful steps to make sure they are appropriately trained and qualified regardless of whether they come from India, Australia, the US, Sri Lanka — we've got doctors from all over the world who are working in our system now.

"We do rigorous checks before they practise but we are not closing our doors on anyone who can contribute."

The Government had allocated $8.8m for the recruitment of doctors from overseas in the 2016-2017 Budget to help bring Fiji's doctor to patient ratio to 1:1000 in line with World Health Organization standards.








