Medical hub plans

/ Front page / News

EFFORTS are being made to make Fiji a medical mecca in the region.

Acting dean, College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at Fiji National University, Dr William May said Fiji was embarking on a national project of building a historic infrastructure for cancer patients in the country.

"The infrastructure, a radio-oncology centre will help to control and manage all aspects of cancer from prevention to early detection to diagnosis, treatment and palliative care," he said.

"It is hoped that the centre under the control and supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will not only provide cure for local cancer in Fiji but also from neighbouring Pacific Islands."

Mr May said the new centre and other super specialist departments of Colonial War Memorial Hospital currently being developed by the ministry would eventually position Fiji as a hub of medical practice in the Pacific.