Fiji Time: 12:24 PM on Saturday 4 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Medical hub plans

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, March 04, 2017

EFFORTS are being made to make Fiji a medical mecca in the region.

Acting dean, College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at Fiji National University, Dr William May said Fiji was embarking on a national project of building a historic infrastructure for cancer patients in the country.

"The infrastructure, a radio-oncology centre will help to control and manage all aspects of cancer from prevention to early detection to diagnosis, treatment and palliative care," he said.

"It is hoped that the centre under the control and supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will not only provide cure for local cancer in Fiji but also from neighbouring Pacific Islands."

Mr May said the new centre and other super specialist departments of Colonial War Memorial Hospital currently being developed by the ministry would eventually position Fiji as a hub of medical practice in the Pacific.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tupou joins proposed party
  2. Second win for Fijiana
  3. Baber looks for speedsters
  4. Fijiana wins first match
  5. Deaths of newborns raise alarm
  6. Tanivula happy with Fijiana performance
  7. Baber drops Bituniyata
  8. Khan explains Nadi airport budget increase
  9. TFL Fijiana leads
  10. Brighter days for brothers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)