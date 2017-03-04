Proposed Hope beckons with confidence

/ Front page / News

PROPOSED political party Hope has begun the process for signature collection.

The proposed party's senior executive, Peter Waqavonovono, said volunteer workshops were organised in different centres focused on getting the proposed party's signature collection team ready for the task at hand.

"There are large numbers of registered voters who have indicated that they want to sign up with the proposed Hope party, including persons who signed FijiFirst and SODELPA into existence," Mr Waqavonovono claimed.

He said the proposed party had started telling its supporters in the field of the proposed leaders who would lead in the interim.

"All this information is being revealed to people in the field and we are under the impression that upon registration with the Fijian Elections Office, the full leadership of the proposed party will be announced," Mr Waqavonovono said.

He also said the proposed party was of the view that the idea for opposition parties to form a pre-election coalition was a ludicrous plan doomed to fail.

The proposed party had earlier outlined it would attract the support of a lot of Fijians ahead of the 2018 General Election.

He claimed there were supporters of other political parties who were hoping to join the proposed party.