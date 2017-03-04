/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mr Parmod Chand. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

National Federation Party (NFP) parliamentarian Parmod Chand is ready to serve and make constructive changes for the people.

Mr Chand, who is a bus operator, said his focus in Parliament would be on the economy in the Northern Division.

"I have already served in Parliament from 1994 to 1999 and I do have the experience," he said.

Mr Chand said he would call for changes for his supporters in Parliament.

"I come from the Northern Division so focus will be the northern economy, sugar industry and the road conditions."

He said the Opposition needed to be heard in Parliament.

"I would simply like to say that we need to be heard in Parliament, government needs to respond to Opposition MPs when they make constructive comments and take things on board," Mr Chand said.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has welcomed the decision by the Electoral Commission to award the vacant opposition Parliament seat to Mr Chand. Ro Teimumu said Mr Chand was not new to the legislative system as he had served as a NFP MP representing the Macuata East Constituency.

"We congratulate him for his achievements, this is something that is not new to him, and Opposition is looking forward to his contributions in the remaining term of Parliament."

The awarding of the seat comes after the resignation of former president of the NFP and outspoken opposition MP Roko Tupou Draunidalo last month.

The swearing-in ceremony of Mr Chand is expected to be held during the Parliament sitting later this month.