Call for public apology

+ Enlarge this image Investigations are continuing into the death of Vikrant Nand while he was allegedly in police custody last month. Picture: SUPPLIED

OPPOSITION spokesperson for Defence Mosese Bulitavu has called on the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, to issue a public apology over the death of 18-year-old Vikrant Nand while he was allegedly in custody at the Nakasi Police Station last month.

Mr Bulitavu said the safety, protection and security of all citizens were in the hands of the police.

"Vikrant Nand (allegedly) died in police custody," he said.

"Although the post-mortem findings had been relayed to the family, the police had the responsibility to keep suspects safe, ensure they are kept in a cell which is occupational health and safety (OHS) compliant and always observe and honour the rights of detained persons," Mr Bulitavu said.

"The pertinent issue here is that suspects should not die in police custody."

Earlier, Brig-Gen Qiliho said no further comments would be made on the issue until investigations into the death are completed.